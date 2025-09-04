Deprived coastal belt

SINDH’s coastal belt has lost its identity due to the non-availability of potable water. People have no option, but to use filthy canal water or contaminated ground water for everything, including drinking.

In September 2024, a report by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) found that Badin, Sujawal and Thatta are the poorest districts in Sindh, with 84 per cent multidimensional poverty. Women and youth are particularly disadvantaged due to low skills and literacy levels.

The appalling situation of Sindh’s coastal belt is not new; it has been deprived of potable water, livelihood opportunities, tourism, healthcare facilities and education since forever. Unfortunately, clean water, which is essential for survival, is a rare commodity.

There are a few non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are working for the betterment of people in rural areas, but the government cannot shrug off its responsibility towards uplifting the people’s socioeconomic conditions.

According to the World Health Organi-sation (WHO), polluted water and poor cleanliness spread diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid and polio. It also warns that poor, insuffi-cient, and improperly managed water and sanitation services expose people to preventable health risks. In Sindh, more than 181,000 cases of diarrhoea have been reported so far this year.

The government needs to develop a holistic policy for the coastal belt. When ready, such a policy must be implemented with the political will to support local people who deserve to have access to basic facilities, particularly potable water.

Furqan Hyder

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025