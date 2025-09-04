Surging Dek breaches dyke at two points

NAROWAL: High-level flooding in the Dek rain drain has wreaked havoc in Zafarwal, leading to the collapse of protective dyke at two points.

The powerful floodwaters have washed away dozens of houses and shops, leaving many residents displaced and forcing them to spend nights under the open sky with their families and livestock. The fast-moving deluge, caused by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan, India, and Occupied Kashmir, also cut off many villages from land access as the Ravi swelled.

For the past fortnight, the floodwater from Occupied Kashmir had been causing rapid land erosion along the Dek rain drain. Despite efforts by local residents, the district administration, and the irrigation department to reinforce protective embankments, the flood that hit on Tuesday night proved too strong. The embankments broke at two points in the villages of Lahri and Skroor, causing floodwater to pour into fields and residential areas.

The breach has submerged thousands of acres of agricultural land. A five-kilometre stretch of road connecting the villages of Deoli, Skroor, and over a dozen other communities has been washed away. More than two dozen shops, a cemetery, and numerous houses have been swept away. The floodwater has accumulated up to three to four feet deep inside homes and government buildings.

Flood-tossed villagers irked by photo sessions during food and fodder distribution

Farhan Ijaz, a journalist from Zafarwal, reported that more than 300 families are currently in relief camps. He spoke of the severe difficulties faced by flood victims who are irked by ‘photo sessions’ during distribution of items.

According to Ijaz, victims have refused to accept food and fodder for their animals during these staged events. They said they are facing difficulties cooking meals at home and are seeking help, not a media spectacle. The journalist said land erosion continues rapidly along the Dek drain.

Local MPA Ahmed Iqbal, who chairs the Public Accounts Committee of Punjab, confirmed the scale of the disaster, stating the drain had breached by 2,000 feet. He explained that the Dek drain has carved a new path through farmers’ fields, submerging thousands of acres of farmland and livestock shelters. Iqbal spoke of the critical shortage of fodder for animals and the disruption of land communication between villages and the city.

He said this is the third major flood wave to hit the area, and emergency measures are being taken to protect citizens. Cooked food and aid packages are being provided to those in relief camps. In response to the victims’ pleas, they have demanded that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ban the practice of taking pictures during the distribution of food and fodder. The water level in the Ravi has risen from 60,000 to 90,000 cusecs and continues to increase. The rising water has cut off land access to villages like Dawood, Bheenian, and Raiya Khas. Floodwater has accumulated on the Narowal-Shakargarh Road, disrupting traffic. Rescue 1122 teams are actively working to shift people and animals to safe locations along the embankments of the New Lahore Road and Narowal-Shakargarh Road.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza visited the protective embankments and flood relief camps, instructing the irrigation department to strengthen and monitor the infrastructure. He distributed food and inspected the quality of aid being provided. Rana Jahangir, a spokesperson for the Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company (Gepco), reported that a 132 kV transmission line tower collapsed due to the flood, suspending power to 16 feeders from the Zafarwal grid station. Gepco employees have managed to partially restore power to nine feeders by using alternative sources, but a new tower will need to be installed once the water level subsides. The restored feeders include 11 KV Zafarwal, Rahimabad, Jammu Gate, Tharo Mandi, Noonar, Dham Thal, Kangra, Gigian and Bhagyari feeders. He said work is underway to restore other feeders from alternative sources. He said that a new tower will be installed when the water level in the Dek drain decreases.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025