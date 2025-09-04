E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Effects of global changes on education discussed at Thinkfest

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:39am

LAHORE: An evening of thought-provoking conversations titled “Education in a Rapidly Changing Global Landscape” was held during the Cambridge International x Thinkfest at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Cambridge University Press & Assessment partnered with Afkar-i-Taza ThinkFest to host the conference focused on the evolving role of education in a rapidly changing global landscape.

The event featured a keynote address by Peter Phillips, chief executive officer of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, titled “Excellence with Purpose: Education’s Role in a Changing World.” His address explored how education systems must evolve to meet the demands of technological transformation, climate challenges, and global uncertainty — while remaining rooted in integrity, equity, and excellence.

“Education must be more than just a pathway to knowledge — it must be a force for good,” said Peter Phillips. “At Cambridge, we believe in excellence with purpose: ensuring that every learner, everywhere, has access to high-quality education that empowers them to shape a better future, ”he said.

The event opened with remarks from Uzma Yousuf, Country Director for Pakistan, International Education, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, who emphasised the importance of local collaboration and global vision.

She said, “Pakistan’s educators and learners are navigating extraordinary challenges with resilience and creativity. By fostering partnerships and sharing global best practices, we can build education systems that are not only agile and inclusive, but also deeply impactful for generations to come.”

The evening featured three panel discussions on: Responsible Use and Governance of Technology (Especially AI), Environmental Sustainability and Climate Education, Organisational Resilience, Agility, and Efficiency in Education.

The panelists in different sessions discussed the usage of artificial intelligence and its implications, climate change issues, the effects of flood, how to develop trustworthy AI systems and the climate challenges. There were mixed views on AI and its usage. The event brought together policymakers and innovators for discussions on technology, suitability and education. Thought leaders from education, policy, and innovation explored how institutions can respond to global challenges while maintaining excellence and relevance for learners.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

