Two cops suspended for fake case, extortion

SAHIWAL: The district police officer suspended two policemen from service for allegedly registering a fake case against four people and extorting money.

DPO Rana Tahir suspended Farid Town former station house officer SI Subhay-i-Sadiq and an ASI Muhammad Yousaf for allegedly registering a fake case against four persons, declaring them absconders, arresting them and releasing them after extorting Rs10.5 million.

The suspension followed an inquiry ordered by the Inspector General of Punjab Police after the matter was raised in the parliament. According to the inquiry report, on June 25, 2025, the then SHO registered a case 10 days after the alleged incident against four residents of Phulerwan, Kabeer, Muhammad Sarwar, Baber Ali and Gulam Dastagir.

The FIR was filed under sections 337-A, 337-L(2), and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Ali Zaman, a resident of 58/GD, Tehsil Sahiwal.

The complainant claimed that on June 16, his motorcycle was intercepted by four men traveling in a car. He alleged that the suspects assaulted him with bamboo sticks, wooden rods, and the butt of a pistol, resultantly injuring his nose. Passers-by reportedly intervened, allowing the victim to get released from the attackers while the suspects fled the scene. A police response was initiated via the 15 emergency helpline, and a medical examination was conducted before the FIR was registered.

The FIR cited a financial dispute between the two parties. The SHO later managed to have all four suspects declared “absconders” through a local court order. He subsequently conducted a raid in Phulerwan, Kharian, and arrested the nominated individuals, detaining them at Farid Town police station.

Sources revealed that one of the suspects is the brother of a parliamentarian, while another is related to a serving member of the armed forces. The matter was raised in parliament, prompting the IG Punjab to initiate a formal inquiry.

Speaking to Dawn, DPO Rana Tahir confirmed that the inquiry found both officials guilty of misconduct and abuse of authority. As a result, they were suspended from service.

The report alleges that the officials received Rs10.5m bribes to fabricate the case, carry out the arrests and later release. It is said that the extorted money was returned to original parties but police high-ups want to set an example after finding them guilty in inquiry.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025