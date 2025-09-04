E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Power workers demand PM halt privatisation plan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:30am

LAHORE: Power workers have appealed to the prime minister to stop the proposed privatisation plan of profitable power companies in the larger public and national interest.

The demand was put forward through a resolution at the National General Body Conference of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, chaired by President Abdul Latif Nazamani.

Representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab participated in the conference.

They urged the government to control the relentless rise in the prices of essential commodities and to extend financial and moral support to the floods and terrorism affectees.

They demanded to reduce the exorbitant electricity rates of private powerhouses, as consumers were being forced to pay Rs50-60 per unit to these companies.

“Even when electricity is not consumed, distribution companies are still charging consumers at a 60pc production capacity rate,” they said.

General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad urged the prime minister and the federal minister for energy to lift the recruitment ban in the electricity department.

He said that due to staff shortage, the line staff had to take on double duties, which exposed them to life-threatening accidents. Furthermore, he said that while ensuring recovery of dues and curbing electricity theft, employees face threats and required protection.

He demanded that performance allowance be paid in companies where it had not yet been granted, and appealed to also approve a performance allowance for Wapda employees, similar to that of electricity companies.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...