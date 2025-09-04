Power workers demand PM halt privatisation plan

LAHORE: Power workers have appealed to the prime minister to stop the proposed privatisation plan of profitable power companies in the larger public and national interest.

The demand was put forward through a resolution at the National General Body Conference of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, chaired by President Abdul Latif Nazamani.

Representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab participated in the conference.

They urged the government to control the relentless rise in the prices of essential commodities and to extend financial and moral support to the floods and terrorism affectees.

They demanded to reduce the exorbitant electricity rates of private powerhouses, as consumers were being forced to pay Rs50-60 per unit to these companies.

“Even when electricity is not consumed, distribution companies are still charging consumers at a 60pc production capacity rate,” they said.

General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad urged the prime minister and the federal minister for energy to lift the recruitment ban in the electricity department.

He said that due to staff shortage, the line staff had to take on double duties, which exposed them to life-threatening accidents. Furthermore, he said that while ensuring recovery of dues and curbing electricity theft, employees face threats and required protection.

He demanded that performance allowance be paid in companies where it had not yet been granted, and appealed to also approve a performance allowance for Wapda employees, similar to that of electricity companies.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025