E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Unexpected rise in cotton arrivals despite floods

Amjad Mahmood Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:53am

LAHORE: In a surprising turn, cotton production in Pakistan has seen an unexpected increase this season, defying earlier predictions despite widespread heavy rainfall and flooding in key cotton-growing regions.

While the increase marks a positive development, the sector still faces significant challenges, with large areas of cotton crops submerged by floods, especially in Punjab. The floodwaters are now heading towards Sindh, threatening further damage.

According to the latest report from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Wednesday, as of Augu 31, ginneries across the country had received 1.336 million bales of raw cotton, reflecting a 9 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The rise has been largely driven by a notable surge in cotton arrivals from Sindh, where production is up by 87pc compared to Punjab. In fact, ginneries in Sindh received 352,000 bales between Aug 16 and 31, a sharp increase from 226,000 bales in the first half of August and a substantial jump from 130,000 bales in the same period last year.

This brings the total for Sindh to 1.336 million bales, a 13pc increase compared to 2024, despite the adverse weather conditions.

Lint production increases by 9pc driven mainly by a surge in Sindh

In contrast, cotton arrivals in Punjab have shown a more modest increase. Ginneries in the province received 466,000 bales by Aug 31, which is a 3pc rise compared to the same period last year. However, a separate report from the Crop Reporting Service Punjab indicated a record 125pc increase in cotton production in the province compared to the PCGA’s data.

Industry challenges persist

Despite the early positive figures, experts warn that the sector’s future remains uncertain. Ihsan Ul Haq, Chairman of the Cotton Ginners Forum, cautioned that the full impact of the floods and rains will only be clear once the adverse weather conditions subside. While many cotton zones have experienced only minor damage, Bahawalnagar, Pakistan’s largest cotton-producing district, has reportedly seen a 50% loss in its crop.

Moreover, a recent report by the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) projected a deficit of 100,000 tonnes (around 625,000 bales) in Pakistan’s total cotton production this year due to the weather-related disruptions.

Sajid Mahmood, an industry expert, explained that although initial reports show positive figures, they do not paint the full picture. Severe heatwaves, floods, and water shortages have put immense pressure on the cotton crop.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...