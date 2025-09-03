Electricity restoration work underway in flood affected areas: report

Electricity restoration work is underway in flood-affected areas under power distribution companies, with many feeders and grid stations restored so far, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reports.

In LESCO-controlled areas, which include Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib, 67 feeders were affected.

Out of these, 31 feeders have now been fully restored, while another 36 are partially restored, APP said.

In areas under FESCO’s control — Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Dera Ismail Khan —18 feeders have been fully restored out of the 76 affected feeders.