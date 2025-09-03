At least 43 people killed, 3.36m affected in floods: Punjab relief commissioner

The death toll from floods in Punjab has risen to 43, as per a statement by the Punjab relief commissioner Nabeel Javed, the state-run Radio Pakistan reports.

According to the relief commissioner, 3.36 million people have been impacted by the recent floods in Punjab, while another 1.29m were rescued and shifted to safety.

He said that over 400 relief and medical camps have been set up in the flood-affected areas, along with 385 veterinary camps.

Javed added that nearly 800,000 animals have been evacuated as well.