Madagascar receives skull of king beheaded by France

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar marked at a ceremony on Tuesday the return from France of the skulls of three men killed by French troops 128 years ago, including one believed to be that of a decapitated king.

France handed over the skulls in Paris on Aug 27, in the first such restitution since it passed a law in 2023 facilitating the return of human remains seized during its colonial conquests.

They are believed to belong to King Toera of the Sakalava people, who was beheaded by French troops in 1897, and two of his warriors.

The remains arrived in Madagascar on Monday and were received at the airport by members of the Sakalava group dressed in traditional robes.

Held in three boxes draped with the flag of the Indian Ocean nation, they were driven through the capital Antananarivo to the city’s mausoleum on Tuesday, where they were welcomed by President Andry Rajoelina and a gathering of government and Sakalava dignitaries. “If we want to move forward, we must know our past, our history,” Rajoelina told the gathering.

“We are proud to have had a king and his soldiers who protected the nation,” he said, praising a people who rose against French colonial troops “with courage and daring”.

King Toera’s great-grandson, the newly enthroned Sakalava king Georges Harea Kamamy, sprinkled water from the sacred Tsiribihina River to welcome home his ancestor’s remains. “We Sakalava are relieved. Today is a day of joy,” Kamamy said.

