Israel can’t stop Palestinian state’s recognition, Macron says

PARIS: French Pre­sident Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Israel can­­­not stop a push tow­a­rds the recognition of a Palestinian state through its expanded offensive in Gaza or by annexing more Palestinian territory.

France is one of several countries planning to recognise the state of Pale­stine at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, with Belgium beco­m­ing the latest Wes­tern nation to announce it would follow suit.

“No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum” towards the two-state solution, Macron said on X after speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The French head of state also lambasted the US decision to deny visas to members of the Pale­stinian Authority to att­end the meeting in New York as “unacceptable”, a decision also criticised by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

US urged to revise decision on visas

“We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in acc­ordance with the Host Cou­­ntry Agreement,” Ma­­c­­­ron added.

His intervention comes as Israel steps up operations in Gaza, despite mounting pressure over the devastating humanitarian consequences for the coastal territory’s besieged civilian population.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025