E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Israel can’t stop Palestinian state’s recognition, Macron says

AFP Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:47am

PARIS: French Pre­sident Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Israel can­­­not stop a push tow­a­rds the recognition of a Palestinian state through its expanded offensive in Gaza or by annexing more Palestinian territory.

France is one of several countries planning to recognise the state of Pale­stine at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, with Belgium beco­m­ing the latest Wes­tern nation to announce it would follow suit.

“No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum” towards the two-state solution, Macron said on X after speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The French head of state also lambasted the US decision to deny visas to members of the Pale­stinian Authority to att­end the meeting in New York as “unacceptable”, a decision also criticised by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

US urged to revise decision on visas

“We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in acc­ordance with the Host Cou­­ntry Agreement,” Ma­­c­­­ron added.

His intervention comes as Israel steps up operations in Gaza, despite mounting pressure over the devastating humanitarian consequences for the coastal territory’s besieged civilian population.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...