E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Chichawatni cattle market opened on flood-affected villagers’ demand

Our Correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

SAHIWAL: The Chichawatni cattle market, one of the largest cattle market in Punjab, has been granted permission to be opened on the demand of the flood-affected villagers.

As per details, Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood accepted the demand of the villagers affected by the floods. He said anyone could bring his animals to the market now and could stay there as long as he wished.

The local cattle market administration also arranged free fodder for animals. More than 15,000 livestock had been rescued from the flood affected areas, he added.

Commenting on the situation of the flood in the area, he said that around 35,000 acres of agriculture land had been inundated by the floodwater of River Ravi.

Around 200,000 cusecs water was crossing under the Qutab Shahna and Ravi Toll Plaza bridges located at Sahiwal and Chichawatni tehsils.

The DC said that more than 75 villages across both sides of Ravi had been inundated. Now the floodwater was moving towards Chichawatni, he added.

The traffic remained suspected between Chichawatni and Kamalia as the bridge between the two cities, destroyed by the floodwater, had yet to be rebuilt.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal Commissioner Asif Tufail visited the Chichawatni tehsil on boat. He said that more than 25,000 persons had been displaced from their homes in the area.

Reports said that 22 flood relief camps, eight rescue camps, 12 clinic on wheels and one field hospital was operating near the River Ravi. More than 5,000 livestock had also been treated.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

