Accused arrested for harassing TikToker given to Islamabad police custody

ISLAMABAD: A man arrested in connection with the alleged harassment of a social media influencer and attempt to kidnap her was given in police custody on physical remand.

The police had arrested the man, a native of Lahore but a resident of Golra, the other day after the girl got a case registered against him on Sunday alleging that he had harassed, slapped and tried to kidnap her.

On Tuesday, Shalimar police produced the accused in the court of judicial magistrate to seek his remand. After hearing the arguments the magistrate gave him in police custody on physical remand.

Earlier, the accused gave a statement to the police about his relation with the girl and what happened on the day of the incident, a police officer said, adding that he told police that they had been acquaintances since long.

He claimed that when he came over to her house, she was making a video of him with her mobile phone, which he snatched from her.

He said when she came to get back her mobile phone, he pushed her in the car and drove away. However, later he himself dropped her in front of the gate of her house.

The accused further told the police that he threw the mobile phone away and also pointed out the location where he had thrown it.

Earlier police registered a case against the accused in response to a complaint lodged by Samia Hijab, a resident of E-11 sector.

In her complaint, the victim sought immediate legal action against the accused who was personally acquainted to her. She went on to say that over time, his behaviour towards her turned into persistent harassment and intimidation and he started forcing her to go out with him against her will.

She further claimed that despite her clear discomfort and objections, he would come to her house repeatedly without her permission or consent and gave her gifts which she never accepted.

The complainant stated that on August 31, around 6:30pm, when she went out of her house to return the gifts, he humiliated her in public and slapped her several times, thereby causing her great physical and mental trauma.

Prior to this incident, he had been stalking her since morning, persistently calling her, and issuing threats. On one of the phone calls, he categorically stated that if she stepped out, he would beat her.

In view of this, she was left with no option but to call 15 and report his whereabouts when he physically assaulted her.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025