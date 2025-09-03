E-Paper | September 03, 2025

10th class student ‘raped’ by principal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

RAWALPINDI: A 10th class student accused her academy’s principal of raping her and performing an abortion to conceal his crime.

The victim, a resident of Khayaban-i-Sirsyed, lodged an FIR with Pirwadhai police on Monday, alleging that the principal of her private academy, who was childless, had offered to marry her while she was studying in 10th class. She reportedly told him to approach her parents regarding the matter.

She further said that the principal started coming closer to her and assured her that he would help her in getting good marks in matriculation examination and convinced her for making physical relations with him.

She alleged that he called her in his office and raped her after shutting its door. After a few months she informed him that she had conceived. Instead of marrying her, he gave her some medicine for abortion.

She said in the FIR that the accused continued raping her from time to time and again made her pregnant. However, when she insisted on formalizing the marriage, he refused and began subjecting her to torture.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

