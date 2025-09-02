Actor Anwar Ali passes away

LAHORE: Noted film, TV and stage artiste Anwar Ali passed away after a protracted illness in Lahore on Monday. He was 74.

He is survived by a son, daughter and a widow. He was suffering from kidney and lungs ailment.

The late Ali started his career as a stage artiste from the Open Air Theatre in 1970. He performed at the Lahore Arts Council theater for about 50 years. Besides, he worked in many popular TV plays such as Sona Chandi, Janjal Pura, Andhera Ujala and Ababeel.

His famous theatre plays were Paisa Bolta Hai, Nizam Saqa, No lift and Jahez.

Ali gave up theatre in 2017.

His funeral will be held at the Model Town Link Road on Tuesday (today) after his daughter arrives from Germany. The late Ali’s friends, colleagues and Lahore Arts Council have expressed deep sorrow and grief at his demise.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025