E-Paper | September 02, 2025

A good step

From the Newspaper Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

THE provincial government in Balochistan has announced fully funded scholarships for transgender students under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF). These scholarships will cover their complete educational journey, from nursery to graduation, ensuring 16 years of uninterrupted education. This is a wonderful step that deserves unqualified appreciation.

In addition to these scholarships, the government has also introduced free tuition classes, technical education programmes, information technology (IT) courses and recreational learning opportunities for transgender students. These initiatives are designed to enhance their skills and prepare them for leading a life marked by independence and respect.

The initial phase of the programme includes four to five months of foundation courses. During this time, students are provided training in fundamental academic knowledge, language proficiency, and other essential life skills.

Moreover, these courses are intended to bridge the educational gap, and equip transgender students with the confidence and competence needed to thrive in mainstream academic environment.

This initiative offers hope for a brighter future where transgender individuals would be able to contribute to society with dignity, talent and knowledge.

The provincial government’s efforts reflect a positive shift towards inclusion, equality and social justice for one of the most marginalised groups in our society.

Inam Jaffar
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...