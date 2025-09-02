A good step

THE provincial government in Balochistan has announced fully funded scholarships for transgender students under the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF). These scholarships will cover their complete educational journey, from nursery to graduation, ensuring 16 years of uninterrupted education. This is a wonderful step that deserves unqualified appreciation.

In addition to these scholarships, the government has also introduced free tuition classes, technical education programmes, information technology (IT) courses and recreational learning opportunities for transgender students. These initiatives are designed to enhance their skills and prepare them for leading a life marked by independence and respect.

The initial phase of the programme includes four to five months of foundation courses. During this time, students are provided training in fundamental academic knowledge, language proficiency, and other essential life skills.

Moreover, these courses are intended to bridge the educational gap, and equip transgender students with the confidence and competence needed to thrive in mainstream academic environment.

This initiative offers hope for a brighter future where transgender individuals would be able to contribute to society with dignity, talent and knowledge.

The provincial government’s efforts reflect a positive shift towards inclusion, equality and social justice for one of the most marginalised groups in our society.

Inam Jaffar

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025