Guirassy brace blasts Dortmund past Union

DORTMUND: Borussia Dort­mund striker Serhou Guirassy scored once in each half to help steer the hosts to a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday and notch their first Bundesliga win of the season.

The 29-year-old, who scored 34 goals in the domestic league and Champions League in the previous campaign, has now netted in his seventh consecutive Bundesliga match, with only two players in Dortmund history having achieved a longer streak.

Coach Niko Kovac’s team conceded two late goals in last week’s season opener to draw 3-3 at St Pauli but there was not going to be a repeat of that with Dortmund fully in control throughout.

“We had some problems in the opening 20 minutes but the lads did it well. We improved after the first 20 minutes and the second half was much better,” Kovac told a press conference. “For a large part of the match we controlled it and scored some good goals. We are happy and satisfied with the win and can now go calmly into the international break.”

The Bundesliga resumes on September 12 following a break for international matches and World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Guinea international Guirassy missed two golden chances early in the first half, including a one-on-one with goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow. But it was third time lucky in the 44th when Yan Couto found the striker with a superb pass.

He then bagged his third goal in two league matches in the 58th after a one-two with Maximilian Beier and a smooth chip over the keeper before substitute Felix Nmecha sealed the win in the 81st to take Dortmund onto four points.

Promoted Cologne continued their impressive return to the top flight, thumping Freiburg 4-1 at home in Sunday’s late match.

Having won at Mainz in their season opener last week, Cologne dominated their opponents, who play in the Europa League after a fifth-placed finish last season.

Cologne won thanks to goals from Jakub Kaminski, Marius Buelter, Jan Thielmann and Said El Mala.

Elsewhere, Mainz 05 scored a last-gasp penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at VfL Wolfsburg.

Germany midfielder Nadiem Amiri equalised from the spot with 90 minutes played to cancel out Aaron Zehnter’s ninth-minute strike.

Wolfsburg were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Mattias Svanberg picked up two yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025