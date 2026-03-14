Injured Hussain taken to hospital

DHAKA: Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the second One-day International against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

According to a PCB press release, Hussain received immediate medical attention from the team’s medical staff on the field after the incident.

Following an initial assessment, he was shifted to a hospital for further examination, where doctors will determine the nature and extent of the injury after completing detailed medical evaluations.

The injury occurred in the sixth over of Bangladesh’s chase when Litton Das drove Mohammad Wasim through the offside. Hussain sprinted towards the cover boundary in an attempt to stop the ball and tried to pull it back just before it reached the rope.

However, he appeared to step on the boundary foam while making contact with the ball, losing his balance and tumbling into the advertising hoardings.

The all-rounder landed heavily on his left shoulder, prompting immediate concern among players and officials. Members of the support staff and on-lookers rushed towards him before a stretcher was brought onto the field. Hussain was subsequently taken off and transported by ambulance for medical assessment.

Further updates on his condition are expected once the medical evaluation is completed, the PCB added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026