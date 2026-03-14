E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Injured Hussain taken to hospital

Agencies Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DHAKA: Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the second One-day International against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

According to a PCB press release, Hussain received immediate medical attention from the team’s medical staff on the field after the incident.

Following an initial assessment, he was shifted to a hospital for further examination, where doctors will determine the nature and extent of the injury after completing detailed medical evaluations.

The injury occurred in the sixth over of Bangladesh’s chase when Litton Das drove Mohammad Wasim through the offside. Hussain sprinted towards the cover boundary in an attempt to stop the ball and tried to pull it back just before it reached the rope.

However, he appeared to step on the boundary foam while making contact with the ball, losing his balance and tumbling into the advertising hoardings.

The all-rounder landed heavily on his left shoulder, prompting immediate concern among players and officials. Members of the support staff and on-lookers rushed towards him before a stretcher was brought onto the field. Hussain was subsequently taken off and transported by ambulance for medical assessment.

Further updates on his condition are expected once the medical evaluation is completed, the PCB added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe