Barca drop points at Rayo with faulty VAR causing controversy

MADRID: Barcelona dropped their first points in LaLiga this season as Rayo Vallecano fought back to secure a 1-1 draw at home to the champions in a testy encounter on Sunday where a faulty VAR system caused controversy.

Rayo substitute Fran Perez thrashed home a 67th-minute equaliser as he stole in unmarked at the back post from a corner after Lamine Yamal’s 40th-minute penalty had put Barca ahead.

A malfunctioning VAR ensured the game was clouded in controversy after Pep Chavarria’s challenge on Yamal, which led to the spot kick being awarded, could not be reviewed because the system was not working at the time.

Chavarria did make contact with Yamal’s thigh but the penalty award might have been overturned on review.

Both teams had been informed of the faulty system at kick-off, but Rayo’s vigorous protests over referee Mateo Busquets’ decision ensured the rest of the clash at Estadio de Vallecas was played in a tempestuous atmosphere.

Indignant home supporters voiced their fury at every subsequent decision that went against their side.

“It is what it is. There are no excuses,” Barca manager Hansi Flick told reporters. “VAR should work. I don’t know what happened. There was no VAR for either of them. It’s not my job.”

Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia made several outstanding stops to deny Rayo a win at the end of a week in which the club from the Madrid suburbs secured a place in the Conference League group phase on their return to Europe after 24 years.

Earlier Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at Real Betis to pull level with Real Madrid as the only teams still boasting a 100-percent record.

Marc Bartra deflected a cross into his own net before Aitor Paredes pounced for Athletic’s second, as the Basque side won their third match in a row to maintain their perfect start.

Cedric Bakambu nodded home in stoppage time to give Betis brief hope at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, where they are playing while their Benito Villamarin home is redeveloped, but they could not find a late leveller.

Third-place Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo as the Yellow Submarine dropped their first points of the campaign.

