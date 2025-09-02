Paceman Baker to make England debut in South Africa ODI

LONDON: Pace bowler Sonny Baker will make his England debut in the first One-day International against South Africa on Tuesday after impressing in the Hundred.

The 22-year-old will line up alongside Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse in a three-man pace attack at Headingley.

Baker took nine wickets in seven appearances for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred franchise competition, including a hat-trick against England white-ball captain Harry Brook’s Northern Superchargers last month.

“He’s been awesome in the Hundred. We’ve seen him bowl at some of the best batters in the world and he’s had them on toast,” said Brook.

The skipper praised Baker’s pace, ability to swing the ball and his bowling at the end of matches.

“Quite a lot of people are excited to see where he goes,” he added. “It looks like he has quite a lot about him.”

The team announcement came as England all-rounder Jamie Overton ruled himself out of contention for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, placing his red-ball career on hold.

“After a great deal of thought I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket,” the Surrey paceman posted on social media. “At this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it’s no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.”

The 31-year-old won his second Test cap against India in late July and had a strong chance of featuring in the squad for the Ashes despite a mixed outing at the Oval.

Brook was taken aback by Overton’s decision, saying: “I’m a little bit shocked to be honest. I’d heard rumours but I hadn’t heard it from him until today.

“It would have been nice to have him there in the Ashes. When he is fully fit and firing he bowls thunderbolts and he can whack it out of the park.”

Overton was last month named in England’s white-ball squad to face South Africa but head coach Brendon McCullum has preferred Baker for the opening match.

RABADA OUT

South Africa, meanwhile, will be without strike-bowler Kagiso Rabada for the match, captain Temba Bavuma revealed on Monday.

The 30-year-old is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Australia, where South Africa won a three-match ODI series last month.

Matthew Breetzke, who has started his ODI career with four consecutive scores of 50 or more, injured his hamstring in the second of the ODIs against Australia and also sits out the opening clash against England as a precautionary measure.

Teenage pace bowler Kwena Maphaka, 19, will also not play as Bavuma said his workload was being managed, but he could yet feature in the limited overs clashes in England. The three ODIs are followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

“Kwena is an exciting player; he is still probably on the raw side, but that makes him even more exciting. He is a bit more awkward to face than other lefties, and he may have a role to play in these weather conditions,” Bav­uma told a press conference.

Veteran pinch-hitter David Miller also misses out on the ODIs but is in the squad for the T20s. He remains in contention for the 2027 World Cup squad, added Bavuma.

The 36-year-old has not played international cricket since the Champions Trophy in March and missed the tour to Australia because he was playing in the Hundred competition in England.

“Any international commitments that occurred during the Hundred, David wasn’t available for. Unfortunately, he wasn’t part of our build-up for the ODIs. But then with the T20 stuff, the Hundred is done, he’ll fall back into the team,” the South Africa captain explained. “David’s still within the mix in the ODI stuff.”

Teams (from):

ENGLAND: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

SOUTH AFRICA: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025