Ministry seeks daily reports on crackdown against Afghan nationals

Mohammad Asghar Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

RAWALPINDI: The federal government has sought daily reports from law enforcement agencies about the detention of Afghan nationals, except those holding valid visas, for their deportation.

The direction to detain undocumented Afghan nationals and deport them was taken at a meeting held in the Ministry of Interior on Monday.

It was decided that all Afghan nationals holding all kinds of documents, other than valid visas, will be arrested and deported.

In response to the ministry’s order, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani issued an order to the superintendents of police (SPs) Rawal, Potohar and Saddar divisions asking them to direct all SDPOs and SHOs to launch search operations in their respective jurisdictions against illegal Afghan nationals and detain and shift them to the refugees holding centre established at the Government Boys College Dhoke Syedan for their deportation.

The directive said since the government’s deadline for voluntary repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards had expired on August 31, a special meeting was held in the ministry on Monday. The CPO also directed them to submit a daily report to the Ministry of Interior, the inspector general of police (IGP) and the regional police officer.

Following the government’s directive, police teams have been formed to launch searches for illegal foreigners in the district.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

