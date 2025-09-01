Mothers, newborns most at risk as Israeli-induced malnutrition grips Gaza

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Nuseirat, said mothers in Gaza are desperate to find food to feed their children and themselves amid Israeli-induced starvation in the enclave.

In an overcrowded clinic in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, Samar Abu Ajwah clutched her frail newborn as he burst into weak sobs.

Eyad has been diagnosed as malnourished, weighing only 1.9kg. “He needs milk, and we are appealing for help from people who can afford it because we cannot,” Abu Ajwah, who also suffers from malnutrition caused by Israel’s punishing blockade of humanitarian aid, tells Al Jazeera.

Ameera Tafesh brought Ru’a, her emaciated six-month-old, to the clinic hoping to find nourishment. “I breastfed her when she was born, but it lasted only a week because I couldn’t produce enough milk,” she told Al Jazeera. “I need to feed her formula, but it’s not available.”

