Anguissa nets late winner as Napoli down Cagliari

NAPLES: Napoli snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory at home to Cagliari on Saturday as Frank Anguissas strike salvaged three points in a largely frustrating Serie A game for the Italian champions.

Deep into stoppage-time, Alessandro Buongiorno picked out Anguissa with a precise ball across the box and the unmarked midfielder slotted home the winner.

After a lacklustre first half that produced few clear openings, the second period was also subdued.

Leonardo Spinazzola went close for the hosts just before the hour mark, but former Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile dived low to make a one-handed save.

As the match entered its final phase, Napoli looked the stronger side, and Matteo Politano curled an effort just over the top corner.

Napoli kept pouring forward and Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike was gathered by Caprile before Anguissa delivered the knockout blow.

Relief was etched on the Cameroonians face as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona erupted in celebration, the final whistle following moments later.

“We worked as a team and we need to continue like this. We’re focusing on ourselves. We’re always here for the fans and we’ll do everything we can to always win at home,” Anguissa told DAZN.

“It was a difficult match because Cagliari defended very well, but we fought and won.”

Meanwhile, AS Roma claimed a 1-0 victory at Pisa courtesy of a Matias Soule strike in the 55th minute, giving Gian Piero Gasperini two wins from two at the start of his debut season in charge of the capital club.

Soule stroked home Evan Ferguson’s lay-off to give Roma a perfect six points, level with Napoli — who lead on goal difference — and Cremonese.

The Argentine had the ball in the net for a second time but was denied when he was spotted handling the ball.

Elsewhere, Riccardo Orsolino celebrated his selection by new Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso by guiding home the only goal of Bologna’s 1-0 win over Como.

Winger Orsolini met Santiago Castro’s low cross just before the hour to give Bologna their first win of the season, suggesting he is set to carry on with the fine form which helped Vincenzo Italiano’s team win the Italian Cup last season.

The 28-year-old struggled for playing time with Italy under former coach Luciano Spalletti, who was sacked in June following a troubled start to the Azzurri’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

In Saturday’s other fixture, Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw by Parma. Atalanta are without a win under Ivan Juric after Patrick Cutrone strike gave Parma a draw.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025