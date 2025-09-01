Pakistan’s Faisal sets Guinness World record

SYDNEY: Pakistani runner Faisal Shafi set a Guinness World Record on Sunday by completing the Sydney Marathon while wearing light military attire.

The Karachi-based athlete finished the 42.195-kilometer course in 3 hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds, earning a new world record in the category. His achievement came during the inaugural edition of the Sydney Marathon as an Abbott World Marathon Major.

Australian-based Ali Zaidi was the fastest Pakistani finisher with a time of 3:05:33. He was followed by Bilal Ehsan from Islamabad, who clocked 3:15:03 as the top performer among runners who travelled from Pakistan for the event.

Faisal’s run also earned him his seventh star in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series. He is among eight Pakistani runners who achieved the milestone at the event, a group that includes Fahad Mukhtar, Hamid Butt and Huma Rahman.

A total of 37 Pakistani runners participated, with 16 finishing in under four hours.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025