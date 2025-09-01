E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Pakistan’s Faisal sets Guinness World record

Agencies Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

SYDNEY: Pakistani runner Faisal Shafi set a Guinness World Record on Sunday by completing the Sydney Marathon while wearing light military attire.

The Karachi-based athlete finished the 42.195-kilometer course in 3 hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds, earning a new world record in the category. His achievement came during the inaugural edition of the Sydney Marathon as an Abbott World Marathon Major.

Australian-based Ali Zaidi was the fastest Pakistani finisher with a time of 3:05:33. He was followed by Bilal Ehsan from Islamabad, who clocked 3:15:03 as the top performer among runners who travelled from Pakistan for the event.

Faisal’s run also earned him his seventh star in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series. He is among eight Pakistani runners who achieved the milestone at the event, a group that includes Fahad Mukhtar, Hamid Butt and Huma Rahman.

A total of 37 Pakistani runners participated, with 16 finishing in under four hours.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...