Five suspected militants held

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday claimed to have arrested five suspected militants linked with outlawed groups in separate incidents in the metropolis.

The CTD and an intelligence agency jointly conducted raidsin Manghopir and Kashmir Road and apprehended Allah Noor, Sarfraz, Saleem, Jehanzeb and Imdadullah.

Two of them belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan while remaining three belonged to the Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025