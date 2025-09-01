Uzbek National Day celebrated with cultural performances

ISLAMABAD: Shoppers and visitors to Centaurus Mall on Sunday were taken by surprise as a flash mob performed patriotic songs and dances ahead of Uzbekistan National Day, which is celebrated every year on September 1.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev has come to be known for organising events that offer immersive experiences for both the diplomatic community and the local citizens.

The captivating patriotic performances became an instant attraction. Crowds of people were seen waving the blue, white and green Uzbek flag - an effort by the Uzbekistan embassy to extend cultural outreach to a wider society.

Showcasing the grandeur of fascinating Uzbek cultural treasures, dancers moved to the tunes of traditional uplifting music.

“It’s a truly exceptional experience with the ability to transcend boundaries,” said a member of the audience.

Among the guests were Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Uzbekistan also shared a report on the growing tourism, inviting businesses to explore the potential of investing in the country.

The report coincided with the commencement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 2025 summit being held in China, where 10 permanent member states, including Pakistan, were participating.

The statement issued by the Uzbek embassy said tourism relations between Uzbekistan and China represented a broad-based cooperation that encompassed tourist flows, investments, infrastructure and technological exchange.

The expansion of exhibition geography, the holding of high-level forums, and the launch of new air routes created opportunities to attract new investments from China into Uzbekistan’s tourism sector. This, in turn, laid a solid foundation for positioning the country as both a destination for foreign tourists and an attractive opportunity for investors.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025