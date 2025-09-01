E-Paper | September 01, 2025

School blown up in Lakki Marwat

A Correspondent Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

LAKKI MARWAT: The building of a government girls primary school was blown up with explosives in the Wanda Zahidgul area of Lakki Marwat district on Saturday night.

A police official said that the school was located in the trans-river belt in the limits of Dadiwala police station. He said that the explosive device planted by terrorists went off with a big bang, partially damaging the building.

“No casualties occurred as a result of explosion,” he maintained. He said that after the incident, police reached the area and launched a search for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, police conducted a search and strike operation in the difficult mountainous terrain of Eesak Khumari in Karak district.

A police official said that SP investigations commanded the operation, wherein a police contingent equipped with advanced weapons and drone technology took part. “The cops combed the mountains, carried out aerial surveillance of the area with the help of drones and destroyed hideouts of terrorists,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

