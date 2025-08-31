CCD arrests injured suspect after ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) in Mailsi arrested in injured condition a suspect wanted in 24 heinous crime cases after an encounter held in the area of Saddar Mailsi Police Station near Bagh Ajmal Arian Head Khanpur.

According to the CDD Vehari officials, they were on night patrol with the siren lights of their vehicle switched off when three armed men signaled them to stop. When the suspects noticed that it was police vehicle, they got confused and opened fire on the vehicle.

This led to an exchange of fire between the two sides. One of the suspects was injured during the fire while his accomplices fled on the motorcycle. The injured was later identified as Imran alias Mani.

A pistol was also recovered from him and he was shifted to the THQ Hospital, Mailsi, while a case against his fleeing accomplices was registered.

TORTURE: Makhdumpur police in Multan arrested man, Achu Mian, whose video of his son’s torture went viral on social media.

After his arrest, the suspect told the police that he had beaten his 12-year son for neither attending his school nor taking interest in his studies.

ACCIDENT: Two persons were killed while nine others, including two minor children of a same family, suffered injuries in a trailer-van collision on Luddan Road near the canal in Vehari district.

According to Rescue 1122 and police officials, the collision took place due to the negligence of trailer-driver who managed to flee from the scene and police registered case against him.

The bodies of the woman, Shazia Yousaf, and van driver, Yaqoob, as well as the injured children were shifted to Luddan hospital where the condition of both children was stated to be serious.

BREAKDOWN: A 30-minute rain led to several hours of power breakdown by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) in most parts of the city, causing a great deal of inconvenience to the consumers on Saturday night.

Though the rain stopped but due to negligence and poor performance of Mepco officials, the city remained plunged into darkness after the sunset and the people experienced worst type of power shutdown.

This also caused damage to the electrical appliances in most of the houses in the areas like Satellite Town, Commercial Area, Hasilpur Road where the supply of electricity could not be restored till late night when this story was filed.

Besides, the streets were submerged with rainwater and sewage from faulty sewerage system at many places, particularly on Circular Road, causing difficulties for motorists.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025