Rawalpindi CEO fined for misusing CCTV cameras

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 11:38am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has declared that constant CCTV surveillance of employees amounts to workplace harassment.

Announcing the decision, Ombudsperson Fauzia Viquar also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the head of a private teaching institution for misusing CCTV surveillance and harassing a female officer.

The decision arose in the case of a subordinate employee at the institution in Rawalpindi against its chief executive officer where the complainant alleged that she was subjected to excessive surveillance and intimidation.

After reviewing the evidence, the ombudsperson found that the accused had engaged in unjustified and targeted monitoring, including sending CCTV screenshots to the complainant, which created a hostile and distressing work environment.

The ombudsperson declared this behaviour to be harassment under the law and ordered payment of Rs50,000 in compensation to the victim and a penalty of censure against the CEO.

The ombudsperson also directed mandatory workplace reforms, including formation of an inquiry committee and the public display of the workplace code of conduct in both English and Urdu.

The ruling underscores that harassment is not confined to unwelcome advances but includes any conduct that violates dignity, privacy or creates fear and intimidation at work.

“This case is a reminder that surveillance cannot be misused to control, target or intimidate employees.

Privacy and dignity are fundamental workplace rights,” the ombudsperson’s office stated.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

