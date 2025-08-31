E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Polio drive suspended in flood-hit Punjab districts

Ikram Junaidi Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 11:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Emergency Opera­tions Center (NEOC) has announced postponement of the planned polio vaccination campaign in nine districts of Punjab due to the floods.

According to an official of polio programme, the campaign has been postponed in Lahore, Sheik­hupura, Kasur, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Muza­ffargarh and Bahawalpur districts.

“However campaign will be held as per schedule in other districts of the province i.e. Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Faisal­abad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan,” the official anno­unced. “The polio campaign in other parts of the country will begin as per routine on Sept 1. ” he said.

Earlier, it was announced that a sub-national polio vaccination campaign would be run from Sept 1 to 7, targeting 99 districts across all provinces and regions. However, in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will be conducted from Sept 15.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

