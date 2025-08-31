Three FC men among five martyred in KP attacks

PESHAWAR: At least three Frontier Corps personnel and two policemen embraced martyrdom in separate incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa’s Upper Dir, Kohat, and Mohmand districts, sources said on Saturday.

Sources said militants ambushed Bara Rifles’ 163 Wing in Upper Dir’s Barawal tehsil, leading to a fierce exchange of fire. The checkpost, which is a few hundred metres from the Afghanistan border, was initially overrun by the militants, but they were later repulsed by local volunteers who also joined the fight.

At least three soldiers laid down their lives, while three sustained injuries and moved to a nearby hospital. There were also reports of militant casualties as well, but it could not be confirmed.

The incident comes at a time of heightened militant activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s border districts, where security personnel and civilians have increasingly come under attack in recent weeks, rai­sing concerns among residents about the deteriorating law and order situation.

In Kohat’s Lachi tehsil, a police patrol came under fire, leading to the death of one policeman and injuries to two others. In a subsequent search operation, the police gunned down three militants. The identification process of the murdered militants was in progress, the police said.

He added that an operation was in progress to round up the injured militants while intense fighting with the militants was going on in the Paya area near the Hangu border.

In a separate attack in Mohmand, a police constable and two sustained injuries when militants attacked a post in the Pandiali tehsil on Saturday. DPO Ikramullah said that the attack occurred during a search operation in the Dawezai area of Pandiali tehsil. He said Constable Mohammad Arif was martyred in the attack, while constables Hayat and Ibrar were injured.

Sources said that the police and security forces continued a search and strike operation in different areas of Mohmand district, during which several suspected hideouts were destroyed.

Three killed in IBO

Separately, the security forces killed three terrorists, including a key commander, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Loni area of Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was launched following credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area. During an intense exchange of fire, three militants were killed while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025