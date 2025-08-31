E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Three FC men among five martyred in KP attacks

Dawn Report Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 07:37am

PESHAWAR: At least three Frontier Corps personnel and two policemen embraced martyrdom in separate incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa’s Upper Dir, Kohat, and Mohmand districts, sources said on Saturday.

Sources said militants ambushed Bara Rifles’ 163 Wing in Upper Dir’s Barawal tehsil, leading to a fierce exchange of fire. The checkpost, which is a few hundred metres from the Afghanistan border, was initially overrun by the militants, but they were later repulsed by local volunteers who also joined the fight.

At least three soldiers laid down their lives, while three sustained injuries and moved to a nearby hospital. There were also reports of militant casualties as well, but it could not be confirmed.

The incident comes at a time of heightened militant activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s border districts, where security personnel and civilians have increasingly come under attack in recent weeks, rai­sing concerns among residents about the deteriorating law and order situation.

In Kohat’s Lachi tehsil, a police patrol came under fire, leading to the death of one policeman and injuries to two others. In a subsequent search operation, the police gunned down three militants. The identification process of the murdered militants was in progress, the police said.

He added that an operation was in progress to round up the injured militants while intense fighting with the militants was going on in the Paya area near the Hangu border.

In a separate attack in Mohmand, a police constable and two sustained injuries when militants attacked a post in the Pandiali tehsil on Saturday. DPO Ikramullah said that the attack occurred during a search operation in the Dawezai area of Pandiali tehsil. He said Constable Mohammad Arif was martyred in the attack, while constables Hayat and Ibrar were injured.

Sources said that the police and security forces continued a search and strike operation in different areas of Mohmand district, during which several suspected hideouts were destroyed.

Three killed in IBO

Separately, the security forces killed three terrorists, including a key commander, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Loni area of Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was launched following credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area. During an intense exchange of fire, three militants were killed while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...