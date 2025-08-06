E-Paper | August 06, 2025

4 security personnel among 7 martyred in separate KP gun attacks

Zahid Imdad Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 02:32pm

Four security personnel were among seven martyred in two separate incidents of firing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district and Peshawar city, officials said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Four security personnel, including a driver, were martyred when unknown assailants attacked a Federal Constabulary (FC) vehicle in the Garagri area of Karak, which the chief minister and governor strongly condemned today.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed relevant authorities to arrest those involved in the incident as he expressed condolences to the families of those martyred.

“We salute the security personnel and their families who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation,” said a statement from the office of KP CM’s press secretary.

Governor Faisal Kundi also condemned the attack, saying: “The sacrifice of those martyred in the war against terrorism will not go in vain.”

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, three people died in a gun attack on Peshawar’s Warsak Road, including police inspector Ali Hussain.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Ahmed told Dawn.com that Hussain was travelling in a car with two friends last night when four assailants on two motorbikes opened fire on the car, killing all three.

“A pistol and submachine gun (SMG) were used in the attack,” he added.

“We are investigating the incident, and geofencing work is ongoing as well.”

Kundi condemned the “unfortunate and inhumane” incident as he expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Last month, a police official was martyred in Karak while deployed at a police post in the Koh-i-Maidan area, which borders the Lakki Marwat and Mianwali districts. He embraced martyrdom while the assailants fled into the mountains.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another attempt
Updated 06 Aug, 2025

Another attempt

It is unclear how much longer the PTI can sustain its resistance, or how far its leader is willing to go.
Still in chains
06 Aug, 2025

Still in chains

THE media landscape in Pakistan has seen many ups and downs since independence. At times, there have been periods of...
Bangladesh in limbo
06 Aug, 2025

Bangladesh in limbo

A YEAR has passed since the people of Bangladesh rose in defiance of a brutal autocracy, bringing an end to Sheikh...
Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...