4 security personnel among 7 martyred in separate KP gun attacks

Four security personnel were among seven martyred in two separate incidents of firing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district and Peshawar city, officials said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Four security personnel, including a driver, were martyred when unknown assailants attacked a Federal Constabulary (FC) vehicle in the Garagri area of Karak, which the chief minister and governor strongly condemned today.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed relevant authorities to arrest those involved in the incident as he expressed condolences to the families of those martyred.

“We salute the security personnel and their families who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation,” said a statement from the office of KP CM’s press secretary.

Governor Faisal Kundi also condemned the attack, saying: “The sacrifice of those martyred in the war against terrorism will not go in vain.”

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, three people died in a gun attack on Peshawar’s Warsak Road, including police inspector Ali Hussain.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Ahmed told Dawn.com that Hussain was travelling in a car with two friends last night when four assailants on two motorbikes opened fire on the car, killing all three.

“A pistol and submachine gun (SMG) were used in the attack,” he added.

“We are investigating the incident, and geofencing work is ongoing as well.”

Kundi condemned the “unfortunate and inhumane” incident as he expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Last month, a police official was martyred in Karak while deployed at a police post in the Koh-i-Maidan area, which borders the Lakki Marwat and Mianwali districts. He embraced martyrdom while the assailants fled into the mountains.