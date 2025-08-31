Sinkhole swallows motorway, railway tracks in Norway

OSLO: An enormous sinkhole in Norway en­­gulfed a portion of motorway and railway tracks, killing one person, authorities said on Saturday.

The hole, spanning several dozen metres, affe­cted both lanes of the E6 motorway and the tracks running alongside the road in the town of Lev­anger, some 500 kilometers north of Oslo, according to photos by Norwegian media.

A Danish worker who was onsite and went missing has been presumed dead, the police said. The Norwegian public company responsible for managing the country’s railway infrastructure was carrying out work to stabilise the soil along the railway track, the company told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The ground in the area is largely composed of clay, which can cause such phenomena, according to experts quoted by the NTB.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025