PM Shehbaz unveils plan to devise joint water strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Friday announced that the federal government was preparing a comprehensive strategy with consultation of all federating units for the construction of water reservoirs and impro­ved water management across the country, as devastating floods continued to wreak havoc.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister said that water reservoirs would be built through consultation and complete coordination with the provinces. “Climate change is a reality, and only through effective preparedness can the damages of natural disasters be minimised,” he was quoted as saying.

The PM underlined that all provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the centre must work together to safeguard people from the adverse impacts of climate change, terming it a national issue that requires collective effort.

Relevant quarters are already working on his directives to formulate an effective policy for timely response to the impacts of climate change and the monsoon. The working paper of this policy will be shared with all provincial governments to devise a joint course of action.

The statement added that once the emergency situation subsides, the prime minister will convene a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of all four provinces, along with the heads of relevant institutions. The prime minister of AJ&K and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be invited to the session.

At the same time, the premier appreciated the gesture of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) employees for donating their one-day salary, amounting to Rs20 million, to support flood victims.

Iran offers help

Also on Friday, the prime minister received a telephone call from the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, who conveyed his condolences and solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in various parts of the country.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families who lost loved ones and property in the calamity, President Pezeshkian assured that Iran stood by Pakistan in this difficult time and offered whatever assistance his country could extend to the flood-affected population.

The prime minister thanked President Pezeshkian for his thoughtful gesture and Iran’s expression of support, terming it a reflection of the deep fraternal ties between the two nations. He also requested that his warm regards and good wishes be conveyed to the Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expressed keen anticipation of their interaction at the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, reports APP.

COAS visits flood-hit areas

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited flood-affected areas of Punjab, including the Sialkot

Sector, Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur, to review the situation and ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

During his visit, the COAS interacted with the affected Sikh community and assured them that all religious sites damaged during the floods, including Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, would be fully restored to their original condition on priority.

He reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state and its institutions to protect the minorities and their religious sites and the state of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to uphold its responsibility towards the minorities.

The Sikh community warmly welcomed the army chief at the flood-affected areas of Sialkot Sector and thanked the army and civil administration for their services during the calamity.

Gen Asim Munir also conducted an aerial survey of Durbar Sahib Kartarpur. While interacting with representatives of civil administration, he appreciated their proactive response, which helped minimise the loss of lives and property.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025