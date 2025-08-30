Woman stabbed to death in flat

KARACHI: A woman was stabbed to death inside her flat in Soldier Bazaar on Friday morning, police and hospital officials said.

They identified the victim as 37-year-old Kulsoom Abidi.

Soldier Bazaar SHO Zahid Ali Kamboh told Dawn that the police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the presence of the body inside the flat. He said the woman’s daughter, aged around seven to eight years, was found crying and repeatedly saying that her mother had been killed.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said there were multiple deep incised stab wounds on the face, neck, torso and arms.

The SHO said woman’s husband Qamar Abidi told the police that after having breakfast, he had left for work and later got a phone call about his wife’s murder.

The officer added that the victim’s relatives told the police the couple often quarrelled, to the extent that the woman had left home two or three times in the past.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025