Vietnamese embassy celebrates 80th National Day

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Vietnam in Pakistan on Thursday hosted a reception to mark the 80th National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, celebrating the country’s journey from independence to economic transformation and reaffirming strong bilateral ties with Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and government officials, with Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani as the chief guest.

In his welcome address, the Ambassador of Vietnam, Pham Anh Tuan, recalled the historic moment of September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed Vietnam’s independence, laying the foundation for the modern Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He paid tribute to generations of Vietnamese who had devoted their lives, efforts and wisdom to the cause of freedom, development and national progress.

Reflecting on Vietnam’s transformation since the launch of the Doi Moi (Renovation Policy) in 1986, the envoy highlighted how the country had risen from poverty and isolation to become one of Asia’s most dynamic economies.

He noted that in 2024, Vietnam’s GDP reached $475 billion, with per capita income at $4,700 and a growth rate of 7.1 per cent.

Turning to bilateral relations, the ambassador recalled that Vietnam and Pakistan established diplomatic ties 53 years ago and over the decades, cooperation had expanded in politics, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges. He said bilateral trade volume reached $850 million in 2024 and was expected to cross the $1 billion mark in 2025.

Both sides, he added, had taken significant steps to institutionalise their partnership through the Joint Ministerial Committee, Bilateral Political Consultations and the Joint Trade Committee.

A landmark decision was taken at the 5th Joint Trade Committee meeting held in Hanoi in July this year, where both countries agreed to launch negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement in 2025.

“This important development will help reduce trade barriers and open up new opportunities for our business communities,” the ambassador said, stressing the potential for stronger cooperation in textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, cotton, IT and agricultural exports.

He expressed Vietnam’s readiness to host trade fairs, exhibitions and investment forums to encourage greater engagement between Pakistani and Vietnamese businesses. “We will continue to create favourable conditions for all Pakistani entrepreneurs seeking to do business with Vietnam,” he assured.

The ambassador also thanked Pakistan and the international community for their enduring support, adding that the Vietnamese people remained committed to peace, friendship and cooperation.

“As we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, let us reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity for our peoples and the wider region,” he said.

The evening concluded with an exchange of greetings and cultural interactions, including a fashion show by embassy representatives and their Pakistani counterparts, reflecting the spirit of friendship that both countries seek to carry forward.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025