Sialkot airport closed

August 30, 2025

LAHORE: Some 14 domestic and international flights were cancelled while 11 were diverted to Lahore as Sialkot airport was partially flooded.

According to an official, flight operations will remain suspended temporarily because of flooding. He said floodwater entered the airport from the southern side.

He said all airport equipment was safe and water was being drained with the help of pumps and heavy machinery.

He said 14 flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Qatar and Jeddah were cancelled while I1 Sialkot-bound flights were diverted to Lahore airport.

