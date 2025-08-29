11 villages evacuated in Faisalabad: official

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadim Nasir has said in a statement that 11 villages have been evacuated so far, with over 3,000 people’s belongings being moved.

He reviewed the flood situation during a visit to various localities, including Tandlianwala, Mari Pattan, Alam Shah and Sheraz Pattan.

“Continuous monitoring is underway due to the flood situation,” he said.

He highlighted that six flood relief camps were established for affected families, which were providing food, water and medical facilities. “The provision of fodder is also being ensured for animals,” he added.