E-Paper | August 29, 2025

11 villages evacuated in Faisalabad: official

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 02:58pm

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadim Nasir has said in a statement that 11 villages have been evacuated so far, with over 3,000 people’s belongings being moved.

He reviewed the flood situation during a visit to various localities, including Tandlianwala, Mari Pattan, Alam Shah and Sheraz Pattan.

“Continuous monitoring is underway due to the flood situation,” he said.

He highlighted that six flood relief camps were established for affected families, which were providing food, water and medical facilities. “The provision of fodder is also being ensured for animals,” he added.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...