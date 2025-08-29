Residents seek decisive action against militants in Dir

LOWER DIR: Amid a surge in militant attacks and growing public anxiety over the worsening law and order situation in Dir, elders and political leaders of Lajbok have demanded of the government and security institutions to take immediate and decisive action against militants.

The demand came at an ‘amn jirga’ (peace council) held in Lajbook, Blambat tehsil here the other day, where speakers said that ensuring peace was the prime responsibility of the state and warned that residents would not abandon their homes under any circumstances.

The jirga was attended by leaders of major political parties, including ANP’s Mian Hazrat Hussain, former JI tehsil nazim Imranuddin advocate, PPP’s Subhanuddin advocate, Syed Munim Shah, Dr Wahid Zaman, Maulana Amanullah and others.

The participants said the people of Lajbook were peace-loving and patriotic citizens who had recently helped protect CTD police personnel during an operation by providing them safe passage, saving their lives. They strongly condemned militants for torching police vehicles and “maligning the peaceful image of the area”.

The jirga members criticised what they described as “dubious and inconsistent” government and security policies, noting that while security forces were deployed in Lajbook’s mountains last year, they were now absent despite militants having regrouped in the remote terrain.

They questioned how militants managed to reach the region unchecked, and why security institutions were not moving against them. The elders stressed that if the state demonstrated sincerity in restoring peace, the local people would stand shoulder to shoulder with the forces.

They also questioned how unarmed civilians could resist militants when the government had already withdrawn weapons from them.

The jirga formed a committee to pursue peace efforts in the area and warned against conspiracies aimed at destabilising Lower Dir.

The development comes after a series of militant attacks and clashes with security forces in Upper and Lower Dir over the past four days that left several policemen injured, causing widespread fear among local residents.

HSSC RESULT: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand will announce the results of the annual intermediate first- and second-year examinations tomorrow (Aug 30).

According to a press release issued by the board’s chairman and controller of examinations, Mohammad Naseem Khan, a ceremony to honour the top position holders would be held at 10am at the auditorium of the University of Malakand.

The statement said that the detailed marks certificates (DMCs) of regular students would be handed over to the heads of their respective colleges on September 1 from the board’s secrecy section against authority letters. Private candidates, however, would be able to collect their DMCs from their designated examination centres from the same date.

Candidates with outstanding dues have been advised to clear their arrears at the board’s one-window section before receiving their certificates.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025