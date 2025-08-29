Glitches in tax portal

ISLAMABAD: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has warned that persistent technical and legal flaws in the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Iris portal are obstructing the filing of income tax returns for Tax Year 2025 and could undermine compliance.

In a letter to FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial, the association said the delayed activation of the portal for belated returns violated Rule 34A of the Income Tax Rules, 2002, and curtailed the statutory filing period under Section 118 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The KTBA also highlighted recurring technical deficiencies in the Iris system, including faulty tax calculations, failed uploads, inconsistent legal treatment, and inaccurate pre-populated data derived from the Management Information System.

“The most pressing concern is the portal’s degraded performance,” the letter said, noting that users face sluggish browsing, frequent timeouts and transaction failures.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025