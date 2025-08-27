PHOTOS: Citizens struggle as Sialkot inundated Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 05:00pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Residents wade through a flooded street in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters Vehicles move along a flooded street in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters People push a buffalo after it was stranded on a flooded road in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters A man rides a motorbike on a flooded street following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Israel’s War on Journalists: Nearly 270 Killed in Gaza World Leaders, Including Trump, Reacts to Israeli Strike on Nasser Hospital Do the Laws of War Apply Online? How Court Rulings Flipped Pakistan’s Parliament Majority Pakistan Floods 2025: Human Toll & Climate Science Explained Pakistan Flood Emergency: 788 Dead Sustainable Pottery & Empowering Artisans Comments Closed