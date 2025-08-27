E-Paper | August 27, 2025

PDMA warns of high flood in Ravi at Jassar

August 27, 2025

Speaking to the media this morning, Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia warned that the high flood in Ravi at Jassar was expected to pass through Lahore and Shahdara tonight between 10pm and 12am.

DG Kathia added that the flood was expected to pass through Balloki Headworks at 9am tomorrow.

He highlighted that all relevant institutions, including rescue teams and district administrations, have been alerted as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The PDMA DG said 20,000 to 25,000 people had already been evacuated from the floodplains of Chenab and Ravi.

Flood Emergency, Pakistan Floods 2025

