Punjab CM Maryam issues evacuation orders from areas along rivers amid flood warnings

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday issued orders to evacuate the people living in areas around rivers and low-lying ones ahead of heavy rains and flood predictions across the province.

Punjab is on high alert for floods before the arrival of a fresh monsoon spell as the provincial government on Saturday evacuated thousands of people along the Sutlej River, as the river surged to a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala, recording a dangerous flow of 129,866 cusecs.

A statement by the chief minister’s office said that CM Maryam issued orders “to ensure timely evacuation of the stranded population in view of [the] arrival of flood torrents”.

She ordered access to “all possible available resources” to prevent loss of life, relocation of population from around rivers and low-lying areas to safe places, and prompt measures for the timely relocation of livestock to safe places, it added.

The chief minister directed authorities to “vigilantly monitor the flood situation of Sutlej River and other rivers”, make arrangements for the “accommodation, food and medical treatment” and provide “suitable temporary accommodation” to the flood victims, the statement read.

She also ordered the immediate provision of snakebite vaccines in the flood-affected areas, it added.

The statement also said that the district administration, Rescue 1122 and other departments in Kasur, Pakpattan, Taunsa Sharif and other flood-affected areas were directed to remain “alert and vigilant”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Climate Change said on X that heavy rains in Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Lahore divisions were expected over the next 48 hours, “with a high risk of both riverine and urban flooding”. It advised citizens “to stay alert, follow safety precautions, and remain prepared during this period”.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office confirmed India’s flood warnings to Pakistan but stressed that the alerts were routed through diplomatic channels rather than the Indus Waters Commission, as stipulated under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Last week, district administrations in Punjab started evacuating flood affectees from the inundated villages along the Sutlej and Indus rivers, which were experiencing low to medium level floods.

‘High flood level’ reported in Sutlej River: PDMA alert

The Pakistan Commission of Indus Waters reported “high flood level” in the Sutlej River at 10am, according to an alert by the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The alert issued measures urging district administrations across Punjab to maintain a “high level of preparedness and mitigation of the disaster”.

The measures include effective coordination and response, activation of flood monitoring and early warning systems, and accurate and timely dissemination of information on safety measures and evacuation plans.

The district administrations were also asked to ensure “pre-placement of heavy earth-moving machinery at chokepoints/at-risk regions, and strengthening of embankments and inspection of flood protection structures”.

They were also advised to deploy additional staff and resources, ensure necessary equipment and transportation and establish relief camps which provide essential amenities, stockpile medicines and medical supplies and relocate livestock to higher ground and safe areas.

PMD issues flood warning for Chenab, Ravi

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a flood warning for the Chenab River and Ravi River during the next 48 hours.

In its weather advisory, it said that “moderate rainfall has commenced over the upper catchments of the Eastern Rivers”, adding that the intensity of rainfall was “likely to increase significantly”.

“Consequently, the flows in the Chenab River at Marala, Khunki and Qadir Abad, along with the nullahs and tributaries of the Chenab and Ravi, may rise high to very high flood levels during [the] next 48 hours,” the advisory read.

The PMD noted that the flood intensity in the Ravi River depended on the “releases from Madhupur Barrage in India”. “However, due to high to very high rainfall downstream of Madhupur Barrage and in the catchments of the nullahs of Ravi River, medium to high flood conditions may develop in the river.”

It also said that urban flooding was expected in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions during the next 48 hours due to intermittent high to very high rainfall.

“It is further informed that the Indian reservoirs on the Ravi and Sutlej are already at danger level,” the PMD said, urging authorities to take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.