E-Paper | August 25, 2025

Two FC personnel martyred, 18 injured in Hangu terrorist attack: police

Zahid Imdad Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 04:07pm

At least two Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred and 18 others were injured in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, police said on Monday.

Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed confirmed the incident to Dawn.com, saying that terrorists attacked an FC fort in the Torah Wadi area of ​​Doaba. “The terrorist fired and martyred two FC personnel and injured 18 others,” he said.

The officer said that the FC soldiers retaliated to the attack, “resulting in the death of six terrorists”. He added, “The terrorists managed to escape with the bodies of their accomplices.”

He also said that the martyred and injured personnel were taken to CMH Hospital after being provided with first aid.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the terrorist attack on the Federal Reserve Police fort in Hangu by Fitna al Hindustan, state media APP reported.

In May, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al Hindu­stan — a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

In a statement today, Naqvi paid tribute to the FC personnel “who embraced martyrdom while bravely resisting the assault” and directed authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured personnel.

“The brave officers of the Federal Reserve Police [the term used for FC personnel] sacrificed their lives to foil the attack of India-sponsored terrorists,” Naqvi was quoted as saying. “The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain.“

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Recent terrorist attacks have predominantly targeted the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel and security forces. In response, the state has also intensified its counterterrorism operations.

Earlier this month, five cops were martyred and another eight left injured as militants attacked police checkpoints at different locations across KP, including Peshawar, Upper Dir and Lower Dir.

Last month, nine terrorists were killed and three security officers were injured in an exchange of fire during an operation in Hangu.

Three “wanted terrorists” were killed during a joint operation between the regional police and the Counter Terrorism Department in KP’s Bannu district on the night of July 16.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...
Size of the pie
Updated 24 Aug, 2025

Size of the pie

The discussions for a new NFC award should not end in a showdown between the centre and the provinces.
Full disclosure
24 Aug, 2025

Full disclosure

TRANSPARENCY and financial propriety of public servants and lawmakers are essential for a healthy democracy. These...
Defying reason
24 Aug, 2025

Defying reason

WHICHEVER way one looks at it, the recent arrest of two of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephews defies...