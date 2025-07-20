E-Paper | July 20, 2025

FC personnel martyred as unknown gunmen open fire at checkpoint in GB’s Diamer: police

Jamil Nagri | Imtiaz Ali Taj Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 02:58pm
The funeral procession of Muhammad Gul Sher, who was martyred in an attack on a forest checkpost in Diamer on July 20. — Imtiaz Ali Taj
The funeral procession of Muhammad Gul Sher, who was martyred in an attack on a forest checkpost in Diamer on July 20. — Imtiaz Ali Taj

A Federal Constabulary soldier was killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a forest checkpoint along the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Diamer Farrukh Rasheed said in a statement, “The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Gul Sher from Dera Ismail Khan.

“The motive behind the attack is not yet known, and the police are investigating the case. The suspects fled with the gun of the deceased.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Hameed told Dawn.com, “Unknown assailants opened fire at the checkpoint while the deceased was on duty and his colleagues were asleep.”

He added that police teams were raiding nearby areas to look for the suspects. In his statement, he speculated that the case appeared to be related to terrorism, ruling out personal enmity or a timber smuggling attempt.

The forest checkpoint was situated at the Thore Road, primarily to inspect vehicles for wood smuggling via the road, which connects the KKH with forest areas in the district.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan condemned the attack, saying, “Firing by terrorists on state personnel is an unacceptable act.”

According to a statement, he directed the police to bring the perpetrators to justice and sought a report on the incident from the home department.

GB government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said in a separate statement that funeral prayers for the martyred soldier were offered at the Police Lines in Chilas, and preparations were underway to send the body to his hometown.

In 2023, at least nine people lost their lives and 21 passengers received injuries after an Islamabad-bound bus came under fire in a terrorist attack near Chilas in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond the surplus
Updated 20 Jul, 2025

Beyond the surplus

Long-term solution to our recurring balance-of-payments crises lies in resolving the structural gaps.
Dire straits
20 Jul, 2025

Dire straits

THE state has a major problem on its hands. The people of KP are repeatedly making it clear that they have no ...
Attack mindset
20 Jul, 2025

Attack mindset

HAVING begun Mike Hesson’s era as head coach with a convincing home Twenty20 series victory against Bangladesh,...
Rain havoc
Updated 19 Jul, 2025

Rain havoc

Thursday’s events must be seen not as an isolated disaster, but as a warning of what lies ahead.
Shattered Strip
19 Jul, 2025

Shattered Strip

THE Gaza siege has now crossed 650 days and the situation continues to take one ugly turn after another. True, even...
Battling drugs
19 Jul, 2025

Battling drugs

PAKISTAN’s war on drug trafficking has been ongoing for several years. But the country remains awash in the ...