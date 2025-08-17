7 killed in KP’s Kohat over ‘personal enmity’: police official

Seven people were shot dead over a personal enmity in the Raigi Sheno Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Kohat on Saturday night, police said.

According to the first information report (FIR) available with Dawn.com and lodged by an injured complainant, Zahid Noor at the City police station: “Seven people from two families were killed in the firing when they were returning from the picnic at Raigi Sheno Khel area of Kohat district.”

It said that they had gone for the picnic to Tanda dam and upon returning from it, they came under attack from two sides, resulting in the deaths of six people on the spot.

The FIR copy said that one of the injured succumbed to the injuries at the KDA hospital.

Kohat District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah told Dawn.com that upon investigation, police found that the incident was a result of old enmity, adding, ’’the ones who were targeted have a history of enmity.“

The DPO further added that the deceased went to Tanda Dam, where, on their return — they were attacked. “There were a total of 11 individuals, of whom seven were attacked,’’ Zahidullah added.

According to the DPO, the deceased and injured mainly belonged to Tehsil Sadda of Kurram district and had been residing in Mohammad Zai village of Kohat for a long time due to family enmity.

The DPO told Dawn.com that police have started an investigation.

The police have initially registered a case against unknown persons and started further investigation. Moreover, after the incident, the relatives wanted to protest by placing the bodies on Hangu Road, but the protest was cancelled due to the efforts of local elders and the assurance of the police that the culprits would be arrested at the earlier.

The first information report was lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Last month, rivals shot dead two individuals and injured another over a murder enmity in the Miankhel Bazaar of Kohat city, police had said.

In June, the police arrested PPP leader and former provincial minister Malik Amjid Afridi in Islamabad in connection with the murder of former district nazim Engineer Malik Asad.

Additional input from Zahid Imdad