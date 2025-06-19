E-Paper | June 19, 2025

Two, including cop, shot and injured by terrorists in Shangla: police official

Umar Bacha Published June 19, 2025 Updated June 19, 2025 09:23pm

A police constable and his uncle were injured when terrorists attacked them in their village in the Martung area of Shangla on Thursday, according to a police official.

Puran circle sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Usman Munir Khan told Dawn.com that the constable’s mother had died and was receiving visitors at his home at the time of the attack.

“The policeman was shot twice in the right thigh and once each in the lower abdomen, arm and shoulder,” SDPO Khan said. “His uncle was shot in the chest. Both of them have been moved to the Martung Rural Health Centre for treatment”.

The SDPO said that the injured cop was serving in the district security branch’s local intelligence service, adding that a first information report (FIR) had been filed against unidentified terrorists and that a search operation was being conducted in the area to trace the culprits.

“The area where the incident occurred has been a site of militant activity in the past,” he said.

Earlier today, two people, including a woman, were killed and 11 others injured after unidentified suspects opened fire on a group of people returning from a funeral in the Chashma Ganda area of Gumbat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district, according to a police official.

Kohat District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that an initial police investigation suggests that the attack was motivated by personal enmity.

The injured, along with the deceased, have been moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities, according to DPO Kohat.

