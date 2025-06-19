Two killed in Kohat shooting, 11 injured, police say

Two people, including a woman, were killed and 11 others injured on Thursday after unidentified men opened fire at a group of people returning from a funeral in Chashma Ganda area of Gumbat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district, according to a police official.

Kohat District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan said initial police investigation suggests that the attack was motivated by personal enmity.

The injured, along with the deceased, have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities, according to DPO Kohat.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend the assailants.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and one was injured during a shooting incident in Karachi’s Ittehad Town due to personal enmity between the two sides.

Last month, a man and his two sons were shot dead by unknown armed men in KP’s Mardan district. While in a separate incident in May, six people, including three women, lost their lives in an exchange of fire over a family feud in the Khatko Pul area of Peshawar.