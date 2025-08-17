Case dismissed against transgender persons held for organising ‘objectionable’ party in Lahore

A Lahore magistrate on Sunday dismissed the case against transgender persons allegedly organising an “objectionable” private party after police had arrested them earlier.

According to the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the case was dismissed after “no incriminating material is available on record which connects the accused persons with the commission of alleged offences.

“Hence, the request of 10 days for physical remand of the accused persons is hereby turned down, and the accused persons present in the court are hereby discharged in this case.”

The order added that no private witness of the occurrence was associated during the raid, nor were any statements taken.

“Moreover, no permission for making a raid is attached with the file on a private place. Prima facie, it seems that the accused persons were included in the case on the basis of forged and concocted facts,” the order said.

Lawyer Haider Butt represented the accused in the case. He confirmed to Dawn.com that all the accused were released and the case was discharged against them.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the Punjab government ordered the arrests after videos of the party, purportedly involving 50-60 individuals, including transgender persons, went viral on social media.

Fashion designer Maria B initially posted videos on her social media accounts, demanding action against “transgender activists” that she claimed featured in the clips, terming such gatherings “against the moral values of the country.”

Per the FIR, the footage, dated August 1, allegedly contained “explicit content, prompting public outcry and a swift response from law enforcement.”

The case was registered on behalf of the government at the Naseerabad police station against “a group of 50 to 60 transgender persons under sections 292 (sale of obscene material), 292-A (printing/advertising obscene matter), and 294 (obscene acts in public) of the Pakistan Penal Code, alongside Section 6 of the Sound System Act.”

Following the arrests, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Lahore, Faisal Kamran, had said, “Promoting obscenity under the guise of a party or photoshoot is a serious legal offence.”

He said that illegal and unethical acts will not be tolerated in any form. “All individuals involved in the incident will be brought to justice.”

Kamran added that the screening of the banned film Joyland, which features a transgender love affair, was also stopped in the city. “Strict action will be taken against any activity conflicting with Islam and the law.”

The movie was set to screen in Lahore today, nearly two years after it was barred from cinemas in Punjab. The long-awaited screening was said to take place at an alternative venue instead of a movie theatre.

Responding to the development, Islamabad-based transgender rights activist Nayyab Ali said in a post on X that individuals seen in the video were “not trans activists” and had “nothing to do with our movement.”

Ali also alleged that the video was shot at a private party and only went viral after Maria B posted it, saying, “If it’s fahashi (vulgarity), then who spread it to millions? Maria B did. That’s a crime itself.”

Meanwhile, human rights activists raised concerns over the potential misuse of morality laws on social media. “While obscenity laws exist, their vague wording often leads to arbitrary enforcement, disproportionately targeting marginalised communities,” said a legal expert, requesting anonymity.

The government authorities also vowed to expand the crackdown on “immoral activities” across the province.