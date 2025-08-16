Mother of three tortured to death allegedly by husband in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A mother of three was allegedly tortured to death by her husband due to some domestic issues, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been filed against her husband and children for murder and concealing evidence of the crime.

Ghulam Akhtar, a resident of Kot Adu (District Muzaffargarh), lodged an FIR with the Dhamial police stating that his daughter Samina had married Amir Abbas of her own choice about 19 years ago and was settled in Malik Colony, Girja Road, Dhamial.

The couple had three children — Mohammad Zaman, 17, Shan Haider, 15, and Maryam Rani, 12.

He said that on Wednesday morning, an announcement was made in their native town that the funeral of his daughter would be held at 8am in a local graveyard without his family being informed about her death.

Mr Akhtar said he along with his brothers Ghulam Rasool and Abdul Rehman, sister Kalsoom Bibi and others reached Amir Abbas’s home. He said his sister, Kalsoom Bibi and other women had seen torture marks on the body of Samina.

He said he contacted the police emergency in Kot Adu and sought help. As he called the police, Amir Abbas and his children started hurling threats of dire consequences at him.

After the Kot Adu police informed Ghulam Akhtar that the incident had happened in the jurisdiction of the Dhamial police station in Rawalpindi, the concerned police took legal action on his complaint. Samina’s body was transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi for postmortem.

He further alleged in the FIR that his son-in-law, along with his children, murdered his daughter.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2025