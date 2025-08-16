E-Paper | August 16, 2025

Mother of three tortured to death allegedly by husband in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 11:45am

RAWALPINDI: A mother of three was allegedly tortured to death by her husband due to some domestic issues, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been filed against her husband and children for murder and concealing evidence of the crime.

Ghulam Akhtar, a resident of Kot Adu (District Muzaffargarh), lodged an FIR with the Dhamial police stating that his daughter Samina had married Amir Abbas of her own choice about 19 years ago and was settled in Malik Colony, Girja Road, Dhamial.

The couple had three children — Mohammad Zaman, 17, Shan Haider, 15, and Maryam Rani, 12.

He said that on Wednesday morning, an announcement was made in their native town that the funeral of his daughter would be held at 8am in a local graveyard without his family being informed about her death.

Mr Akhtar said he along with his brothers Ghulam Rasool and Abdul Rehman, sister Kalsoom Bibi and others reached Amir Abbas’s home. He said his sister, Kalsoom Bibi and other women had seen torture marks on the body of Samina.

He said he contacted the police emergency in Kot Adu and sought help. As he called the police, Amir Abbas and his children started hurling threats of dire consequences at him.

After the Kot Adu police informed Ghulam Akhtar that the incident had happened in the jurisdiction of the Dhamial police station in Rawalpindi, the concerned police took legal action on his complaint. Samina’s body was transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi for postmortem.

He further alleged in the FIR that his son-in-law, along with his children, murdered his daughter.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2025

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thin ice
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Thin ice

One can only hope the political class has realised it has been skating on thin ice.
Silent threat
16 Aug, 2025

Silent threat

PAKISTAN’S struggle with diabetes, predominantly the type 2 variety, has reached alarming levels. Experts warn ...
Israeli rapacity
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Israeli rapacity

IN the midst of the Gaza genocide, Israel has announced plans to build more illegal settlements in the occupied West...
Troubling times
Updated 15 Aug, 2025

Troubling times

The regime has consistently shown scant regard for constitutional safeguards for citizens against arbitrary arrest or detention, or their right to a fair trial.
Stable but fragile
15 Aug, 2025

Stable but fragile

MOODY’S latest decision to upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating from ‘Caa2’ to ‘Caa1’ and revise its outlook...
Gwadar’s thirst
15 Aug, 2025

Gwadar’s thirst

GWADAR was supposed to be the next big thing in Pakistan, the jewel in the CPEC crown, a shimmering entrepôt on the...