Pakistan Air Force Shaheens decorated for aerial performance against India during May conflict

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Shaheens were presented with national honours for their aerial performance in the recent conflict against India as part of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

In July, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said this year’s Independence Day would be marked as “Marka-i-Haq” (Battle of Truth). The term is used by the state for the conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the end of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos with a ceasefire on May 10. The May conflict was sparked as New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack without evidence — a claim strongly refuted by Pakistan. On May 6–7, New Delhi launched air strikes that killed civilians. In retaliation, PAF downed six Indian planes in air-to-air combat on May 7. India’s highest-ranking general has also acknowledged that its forces suffered losses in the air, but denied losing six aircraft.

At a ceremony in Islamabad today, the awards, including both wartime and peacetime honours, were conferred by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), eight Sitara-i-Jurat (Star of Courage), five Tamgha-i-Jurat (Medal of Courage), 24 Sitara-i-Basalat (Star of Valour), 45 Tamgha-i-Basalat (Medal of Valour), 146 Imtiazi Asnad (mentioned in the Dispatches of senior commanders), 259 COAS Commendation Cards and one Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) (Medal of Excellence) were awarded to both officers and enlisted men.

Of the total, the following list includes the names and honours awarded to the PAF:

Wing Commander Bilal Raza General Duty Pilot (GDP)

Wing Commander Hammad Ibne Masood, GDP

Squadron Leader M. Yousaf Khan, GDP

Squadron Leader Muhammad Osama Ishfaq, GDP

Squadron Leader Muhammad Hassan Anees, GDP

Squadron Leader Talal Hassan, GDP

Squadron Leader Fida Muhammad Khan, GDP

Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Ashhad Amir, GDP

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq, GDP

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, GDP

Air Commodore Attaullah Zeb, GDP

Air Commodore Zia Aftab, GDP

Air Commodore Muhammad Noman Ali Khan, GDP

Air Commodore Ali Javed Hashmi, Engineer (Engg)

Air Commodore Sajjad Haider, AD

Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, (shaheed) Engg

Air Commodore Adeel Shahab Qureshi, GDP

Air Commodore Farhan Zia, GDP

Air Commodore Jehanzeb Burki, Engg

Air Commodore Azhar Hasan, Engg

Air Commodore Rana Ilyas Hassan, Air Defence (AD)

Air Commodore Syed Muhammad Kamran Abid, AD

Group Captain Muhammad Salman, AD

Wing Commander Wajeeh Ullah Mian, GDP

Wing Commander Muhammad Shafaat Saeed, GDP

Wing Commander Malik Rizwan-Ul-Haq Iftikhar, GDP

Wing Commander Haider Ijaz, GDP

Wing Commander Junaid Azam, GDP

Wing Commander Awais Nazir, GDP

Squadron Leader Jibran Rashid, GDP

Squadron Leader Kashif Bashir, GDP

Squadron Leader Hassaan Khan, GDP

Squadron Leader Muhammad Zeeshan, GDP

Squadron Leader Muhammad Saad, GDP

Squadron Leader Saad Arif, Engg

Squadron Leader Aamir Ghafoor, AD

Squadron Leader Muhammad Arqam Raees, AD

Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Nouman Shafique, GDP

Imtiazi Sanad

Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz (shaheed)

Senior Technician Najeeb Sultan (shaheed)

Chief Technician Muhammad Aurangzeb (shaheed)

Senior Technician Mubashir Javed (shaheed)

Corporal Technician Farooq Ahmad (shaheed)

Air Commodore Syed Nabeel Masood, GDP

Air Commodore Irfan Rasul Ghauri, GDP

Air Commodore Abdul Ghaffar Buzdar, GDP

Air Commodore Mudassar Arshad Malhi, GDP

Group Captain Muhammad Saleem Raza, GDP

Group Captain Muhammad Jawad Azim, GDP

Group Captain Ameer Hamza Mehdi, GDP

Group Captain Farhan Ahmed, GDP

Group Captain Umair Ali AD

Wing Commander Qasim Khan, GDP

Wing Commander Muhammad Umair Riaz, GDP

Wing Commander Muhammad Safyan Azad, GDP

Wing Commander Muhammad Waqas Rasheed, GDP

Wing Commander Umar Farooq, GDP

Wing Commander Engineer Muhammad Faisal

Wing Commander Imran Atif AD

Wing Commander Asim Ali Shah Edu

Squadron Leader Abdur Rehman, GDP

Squadron Leader Zaeem Khalid, GDP

Squadron Leader Muslim Raza, GDP

Squadron Leader Zeshan Muhammad, GDP

Squadron Leader Muhammad Umair Raza, GDP

Squadron Leader Shaiq Ashraf, GDP

Squadron Leader Muhammad Umar Ahmad, GDP

Squadron Leader Makhdoom Muhammad Sami, GDP

Squadron Leader Yasir Akram, GDP

Squadron Leader Junaid Amjad Siddique, GDP

Squadron Leader Mudassar Javed, GDP

Squadron Leader Abdur Rehman Khan, GDP

Squadron Leader Hassam Hassan, GDP

Squadron Leader Abdul Rafay, GDP

Squadron Leader Adnan Akram, GDP

Squadron Leader Ali Qasim, GDP

Squadron Leader M. Muneeb ul Hassan, GDP

Squadron Leader Saroosh Haider, GDP

Squadron Leader Sikandar Waseem, GDP

Squadron Leader Hassam Ashfaq, GDP

Squadron Leader Engineer Asfandyar Awan

Squadron Leader Engineer Ammar Hussain Farooqi

Squadron Leader Engineer Faizan Ul Haq Rajput

Squadron Leader Engineer Noman Hydair

Squadron Leader Muhammad Abid AD

Squadron Leader Sulaman Ishtiaq Satti AD

Squadron Leader Junaid Ahmed AD

Squadron Leader Atta Ullah Sahibzada AD

Squadron Leader Zia Ur Rehman AD

Squadron Leader Nadeem Anwer Nadeem Admin and Special Duties (A&SD)

Squadron Leader Muhammad Danish Iqbal A&SD

Squadron Leader Majid Shehzad IT

Squadron Leader Muhammad Azhar Latif Met

Squadron Leader Rizwan Karim MES

Flight Lieutenant Engineer Muhammad Sarosh

Flight Lieutenant Engineer Rana Muhammad Hasan

Flight Lieutenant Engineer Muhammad Usman

Flight Lieutenant Engineer Muhammad Zarar Hashmi

Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Yahya Haider A&SD

Flight Lieutenant Usama Khalid A&SD

Flying Officer Engineer Tabassum Hussain

Flying Officer Engineer Muhammad Hassaan Nasir

CWO Ikram Khan

CWO M Ashraf Khan

CWO Muhammad Majid

CWO Shahid Kamran Khan

WO Muhammad Azam

AWO Muhammad Adnan

Chief Technician Sami Ullah

Chief Technician Samander Khan

Chief Technician Muhammad Aleem

Chief Technician Muhammad Ashraf

Senior Technician Waseem

Senior Technician Arshad Mobeen

Senior Technician Asghar Ali

Senior Technician Ihsan Ullah

Senior Technician Muhammad Imran

While describing Pakistan’s response to the Indian Air Force, PAF Director General Public Relations Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed on May 12 said the PAF’s response was based “on the time and place of own choosing”, displaying “bold, aggressive and unwavering resolve of the brave military leadership”.

Last month, Chinese air force chief Lieutenant General Wang Gang lauded the “exemplary performance” during the aerial clash, praising the “decisive and measured response delivered by PAF pilots under the resolute leadership of the air chief”.

Last week, in response to claims that India had shot down Pakistani aircraft, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif noted that “not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed” by India, adding that Pakistan took out six Indian jets, S400 air defence batteries and unmanned aircraft of India while “swiftly putting several Indian airbases out of action”.

France’s air chief, General Jerome Bellanger, has previously said that he has seen evidence of the loss of three Indian fighters, including a Rafale. The Indian Air Force has not commented on those claims.

Days after the air combat, The Washington Post, based on visual evidence analysed by experts, reported that at least two French-made Indian fighter aircraft were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force.

According to The Wire, India’s defence attache to Indonesia, Indian Navy Captain Shiv Kumar, while speaking at a seminar in June, acknowledged that the PAF downed the Indian fighters.

During his presentation at the event, Kumar had acknowledged the loss of Indian planes. According to Kumar, Indian fighter jets were “operating under strict political orders from the Modi government not to target Pakistani military installations or air defence systems”, The Wire reported.

“This self-imposed limitation by the government was intended to prevent escalation of conflict in a nuclear environment,” the outlet added, quoting the Indian officer.

India’s intelligence failure was central to the hour-long air battle between Pakistan and India, which led to the downing of Rafale aircraft by the Pakistan Air Force’s J-10 fighters using PL-15s missiles, according to a report.

Reuters interviews with two Indian officials and three of their Pakistani counterparts found that the performance of the Rafale wasn’t the key problem: central to its downing was an Indian intelligence failure concerning the range of the China-made PL-15 missile fired by the J-10 fighter. China and Pakistan are the only countries to operate both J-10s, known as Vigorous Dragons, and PL-15s.

The faulty intelligence gave the Rafale pilots a false sense of confidence that they were out of Pakistani firing distance, which they believed was only around 150km, the Indian officials said, referring to the widely cited range of PL-15’s export variant.

“We ambushed them,” the PAF official said, adding that Islamabad conducted an electronic warfare assault on Delhi’s systems in an attempt to confuse Indian pilots. Indian officials dispute the effectiveness of those efforts.

“The Indians were not expecting to be shot at,” said Justin Bronk, air warfare expert at London’s Royal United Services Institute think-tank. “And the PL-15 is clearly very capable at long range.” The PL-15 that hit the Rafale was fired from around 200km away, according to Pakistani officials, and even farther according to Indian officials. That would make it among the longest-range air-to-air strikes recorded.